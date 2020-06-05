John Edward Christensen (Age 91)
LTC., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Ret.) Of Farmville, VA passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 of natural causes. He was a 25-year Army Veteran; served in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, Turkey and various Posts in the U.S. Survived by his two sons, Paul and David, three grandchildren, Danielle, Amanda and John, and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Noah. Virtual memorial and burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or United Community.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.