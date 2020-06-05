My deepest sympathy to the family of John Christensen. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
John Edward Christensen (Age 91)
LTC., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Ret.) Of Farmville, VA passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 of natural causes. He was a 25-year Army Veteran; served in Korea, Vietnam, Germany, Turkey and various Posts in the U.S. Survived by his two sons, Paul and David, three grandchildren, Danielle, Amanda and John, and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Noah. Virtual memorial and burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or United Community.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.