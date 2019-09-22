JOHN C. CLARK, Ph.D. (Age 91)
Died September 17, 2019. Preceded in death by wife Joan. Survived by children Pamela Ann Clark (John Duesing), Patricia Ellen Clark (John Bryson) and John Charles Clark Jr. (Janna Ross); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; stepbrothers Roger and Ron Voorhis; and stepsister Catherine Capozza. John was a Federal Government Employee working to improve healthcare outcomes for many years, a World War II
Veteran, a devoted husband and father, and had strong interests in art, music and architectural design. Private family service. Interment will be in the columbarium in Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 E. 7th Avenue, North St. Paul, MN ~ 651-777-2600.