CLARK John W. Clark (Age 81) Died at home in Annandale, VA on Sunday, December 1, 2019. The cause of death was multiple myeloma. John was born in Gary, Indiana. He attended Indiana University, earned a B.S. degree, then graduated in 1963 with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. He served in the Judge Advocate Generals Corp for four years. In 1967, he joined the U.S. Justice Department, Antitrust Division, and worked there over 27 years, earning the respect and friendship of his colleagues. John received the President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service and rose to the position of Deputy Assistant Attorney General, supervising all civil and criminal antitrust investigations and litigation. He retired in 1994. A surprising opportunity arose in an offer to work in Paris, France at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Competition Law and Policy Division. John worked on both OECD member and non-member country concerns and travelled extensively in the former Soviet Union and its Republics in Eastern Europe. John and his wife Susan lived in Paris for a glorious 2 ½ years, came home for four years during which time their four grandchildren were born, and returned to Paris for another 2 ½ years. After returning home and few more years as a Consultant to the OECD, he finally retired. John had many interests. He traveled extensively, both for work and for pleasure. He once said that he had visited 52 countries. As an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, he was treasurer for a number of years, served on council and led Peace for the Future fund drive. He also sang in the choir of Peace Lutheran Church and in the Northern Virginia Community Chorus. He kept up with current events, politics, and all sporting events by reading the newspaper daily and by following the Nationals closely as the team won the World Series. Family was so important to John. He and Susan were married for 57 years. Their children Michael and Jean both have wonderful spouses and live in the area. He adored his grandchildren, Jackson and Anna DuBro, James Gnecco, and Alex and Allison Clark. He loved and supported us all, without limit. A memorial service will be held on December 21 at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 6362 Lincolnia Rd., Alexandria, VA 22312. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Peace Lutheran Church Peace for the Future, a fund supporting community outreach, worldwide service and capital improvements.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 7, 2019