

John London Clark, Jr.



Passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born on October 21, 1942, in Norfolk, Virginia. He was the son of the late John London Clark, Sr. and Myrtle (Nicholson) Clark and was raised in Washington, DC. He was an alumnus of Archbishop Carroll High School (1960), St. Bonaventure University (B.A. - 1964), Howard University School of Social Work (MSW - 1967), and The University of Maryland School of Law (J.D. - 1981).

John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gail (Pollard) Clark; his daughter, Elizabeth Clark Adams; his grandson, Ethan Timothy Adams; one brother, Steven T. Clark and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a time when family and friends are able to gather. Donations may be made in John's memory to: TAU PI FOUNDATION FUND, Inc.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

(Memo: Mentorship Program - In Memory of John L. Clark, Jr.)

P. O. Box 458

Columbia, MD 21045