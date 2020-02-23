

Dr. John Strother Clayton, Sr.



Loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on April 25, 2019 at the age of 94 in Rockville, MD. He was born April 17, 1925 in Fayetteville, AK to the late Claud Franklin Clayton and LaReine Alberta (Warden) Clayton. A Washingtonian since childhood, he served as a combat infantryman in the 14th Armored Division ("The Liberators") during World War II. After the war he secured a position with Armed Forces Radio in France, which began a lifelong interest in media and communications. He studied drama and theatre at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, writing and directing award-winning radio and television shows, including the "American Adventure" series with John Ehle. He proceeded to earn a Doctor of Fine Arts at Yale University, with a dissertation on the "Themes of Tennessee Williams." Returning to Chapel Hill, he taught and directed radio, television, and motion pictures, and drama.

Dr. Clayton was an innovator in the application of media to achieve educational goals in the developing world, which lead to assignments with USAID and the Organization of American States (OAS) envisioning and directing the introduction of distance-learning and other educational technologies. Dr. Clayton lived and worked in many countries throughout the Americas, including Argentina, Barbados, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela. Dr. Clayton was a member of the Cosmos Club, the International Club of Washington, and the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

In his 94 years Dr. Clayton was bigger than life, leaving his imprint on all those around him. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary Elizabeth Doolittle Clayton and his sister Betty Virginia Clayton Osborn. He is survived by his wife Jutta; his three children Ann Heffner (Grayson), John S. Clayton Jr. (Victoria), and Susan Hickman (Douglas); his three step-sons Max (Lisa), Salomon (Heather), and Andres (Cheryl) Salinas; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Dr. Clayton will be interred with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery on February 27, 2020 at 1 p.m.