

Dr. JOHN CLEAVE



Of Kensington, London passed away on March 14, 2020, aged 88. Born in 1931 in Harrow, Middlesex, John went on to earn degrees in economics from London and Oxford. He commissioned into the Royal Artillery at Mons for National Service and went on to serve with the British Colonial Service in Uganda for 11 years. John was then accepted into Stanford University where he gained his PhD and was subsequently recruited into the World Bank, Washington DC in 1970 where he worked as an agricultural economist for over 20 years on development projects in Africa, East Asia and the Pacific. On retirement, John's passion led to his second career as an architectural photographer, which resulted in numerous publications in books and journals. John served as a Trustee of the American Farm School in Thessaloniki, Greece for over 15 years. John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Laura, children Roger and Karen and grandchildren Benjamin, Richard, Nicholas and Philippa. Services to be held in England.