JOHN VALENTINE COLE  
John Valentine Cole passed away peacefully in his home on August 1, 2020 at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Martha Moden Cole, his sister Christine Cole Geary (John), his Children Molly Cavender (Mark), Jennifer Cacciatore (Emanuele), John Cole II (Malessa), Timothy Cole (Brenda), Sybil Charles (Ian), Taylor Barber (Gleason), and his 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.A service will be held at The Falls Church Anglican on Friday August 7 at 2:30 p.m.. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in John's name for the Memorial Garden at the Falls Church Anglican.The family can be greeted at the celebration car parade at Mclean high school. Entering through the Westmorland Entrance starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 7. For a full obituary go to https://tinyurl.com/JCObituary

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
02:30 PM
The Falls Church Anglican
