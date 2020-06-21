John passed away at home, in Vienna, VA on June 15, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born in Detroit, MI on November 22, 1929. Beloved husband of Patricia. Father of Karen Ehrensaal (Bruce) of Great Falls, VA, Jim Connarn of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Greg Connarn of Arlington, VA, Char Schlimgen (Mike) of Troy, MI and Mary Middelthon (Steve) of Olney, MD. Loving brother of Ruth Mazzaro (Lou) and Maureen Krause (Bill/Patrick Kane); the late Marge Nelson (Don) and Florence Booms (Richard). Loving brother-in-law of Kay Libby (Herman) and Barb Handy (Larry), brother-in- law of the late Steve Recicar (Lois). Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 30 nieces and nephews. He graduated from De La Salle Collegiate and the University of Detroit. He spent 38 years in the Bell Telephone System and retired in 1992 as Vice President of Government Relations for Ameritech in Washington, DC. A private mass celebration will be held.