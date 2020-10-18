JOHN COOPER

COOPER John William Cooper Born May 11, 1928 - Died August 31, 2020 John William Cooper, a path-breaking physicist and developer of sophisticated programming for the earliest high-speed computers, died of congestive heart failure on August 31, 2020. He was 92. He is survived by his daughters Claire Vlasic, Gail Cooper-Stahle and Lynn Cooper, and sons-in-law Lou Vlasic and Carl Stahle. His wife and partner in music and other adventures, Thea Cooper, died in 2003. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on May 11, 1928, he moved to Potomac, Maryland, in 1956, into a house he and his wife designed and built, and remained a Maryland resident the rest of his life. An instinctive innovator, he often applied imaginative solutions to everyday problems, as when he responded to a gasoline shortage in the 1970s by refitting a Volks Wagon bus to run on electric battery power. He served as a radio elec- tronics technician for the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Illinois, Texas and Maryland prior to earning a B.S. in Physics from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) in 1952. Cooper spent most of his career at the National Bureau of Standards/National Institute of Standards and Technology, beginning in 1951 as an electronic scientist and working on constructing a new computer known as DYSEAC. In 1955, he developed the first three-dimensional reactor program for a high-speed computer. Nine years later, in 1964, he pointed out in a paper published in Physical Review Letters that newly observed maximums and minimums in the soft X-ray absorption of rare gases could be expected to occur for other elements as well. He gave his name to "Cooper Minimums", an active topic of atomic and solid-state research. Later in his career, he worked for the National Science Foundation and actively volunteered in the University of Maryland Physics department. In his personal life, Cooper was a hands-on parent long before it became commonplace, supporting his wife's career as a professional musician and joining her in her interest in performing on medieval stringed instruments. He himself played piano, violin, viola and viola da gamba (a baroque instrument) and performed with local orchestras including the Symphony of the Potomac, Jewish Community Center and Prince Georges Philharmonic. Whenever possible, John encouraged others to enjoy music and use computer technology. He was also an avid gardener. John Cooper was a devoted husband, father, uncle, friend and acting grandfather to many. He always had a positive outlook, an unfailing sense of humor and a deep kindness that will be dearly missed. A post pandemic celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to Symphony of the Potomac.In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name can be made to Symphony of the Potomac.



