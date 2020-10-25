1/1
JOHN CORNEJO
1932 - 2020
John Cornejo (Age 88)  Major, US Army  
Of Falls Church passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Arden Courts of Fair Oaks.He is survived by his beloved partner of 35 years, Rita Lockwood; his children, David Cornejo, Robert Cornejo, and Christina Dingman; and his partner's children, Bridget Heinz and Stuart Lockwood. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn Wick Cornejo, who passed away in 1984 after 27 years of loving marriage.John was born on July 21, 1932, in Lorain, Ohio, and was the son of the late Martin and Josephine Cornejo. A proud graduate of the Lorain High School class of 1951-A, John studied geology at The Ohio State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in 1957 and a Master of Science in 1959. In 1958, he was selected to serve on Ohio State's International Geophysical Year team that studied glaciers in Alaska. John served 17 years on active duty in the US Army and retired as a major in the US Army Reserve. In the Army, he served overseas in Berlin during the emergency airlift of 1962-63, Hawaii, and West Germany. He also served two tours in Vietnam-as an infantry officer with the 1st Air Cavalry Division, 1967-68, and as an engineer officer with the 1st Signal Brigade, 1970-71. After the Army, he pursued a career as a cartographer and founded and led Topographic Sciences Corporation in Reston. He also worked at the Defense Mapping Agency, where he retired in 1995.John was a man of faith who believed in the power of prayer and enjoyed attending services and being a longtime member of Vienna Presbyterian Church. He was a lifelong Ohio State football fan, and was an avid photographer as well as an aspiring musician, carpenter and cook. He took great pride in his 10 grandchildren and enjoyed imparting wisdom on them from his life's lessons and passions, accomplishments and failures. He had a large extended family of whom he was extremely proud and enjoyed visiting during many joyful family reunions in Lorain. During gatherings, he was known to sometimes tell the same story more than once, but was always forgiven for sharing the incredible vignettes from his adventures near and far.A funeral service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. John was an advocate of higher education. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mexican Mutual Society, 1820 East 28th Street, Lorain, Ohio, 44055. Please note on the bottom of checks: "Scholarship Fund-J. Cornejo."Online condolences may be sent at www.demainefairfaxfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
