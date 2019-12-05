

John W. Costello, JR. "Jack"



Died on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was 74.

Born and raised in Bethesda, Maryland, Jack was the son of John and Barbara Costello. He attended Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and Athens College in Athens, Alabama. As President of NESINC, an international executive search firm, Jack managed a large client base, utilizing his expert selling skills. He later established the JWC, Inc. Painting Corporation, which he ran until his death.

Jack was an accomplished basketball, football, and tennis player. He enjoyed playing men's softball and loved playing golf on the Adios Tour.

Jack leaves behind a partner, D. Mandis; his two daughters, Julie Hoertt and Patti Cover; sister, Jill Clancy Kress; grandchildren, Grant, Kelsey, Hayes, Patrick, and Claire; a son-in-law Mike Hoertt and nephew Jason Kress.

The family will have a memorial gathering after the first of the year.