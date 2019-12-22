

John Cote "Randy"



John "Randy" Cote passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Westfield, IN, after a brief illness. John moved to Westfield two years ago from Clarksville, MD. He was employed by Hittle Landscape as a Business Developer and was a member of the Westfield Chamber of Commerce.

John was an avid cyclist, and was a spin instructor at Carmel's Monon Center and LA Fitness in Fishers. Before moving to Westfield, he was a spin instructor with the Columbia Association, Columbia, MD. John enjoyed playing golf, cooking (especially trying out new recipes that quickly became family favorites) and volunteering with Hearts and Hands. John worshiped at Northview Church, and before his move to Westfield, was a member of Saint John's Episcopal Church, Ellicott City, MD. He never forgot a name and never met a stranger.

John was known as Randy to his family. He was born on Dec. 13, 1953, in Geneva, NY, to Alphonse Joseph and Freddie Naomi Lanford Cote. He grew up in Livonia, MI, and attended Mississippi State. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a stepdaughter, Lisa Pricher (Michael), and granddaughter, Olivia, of Dublin, Ohio, former wife and dear friend, Johanna Gibbs of Clarksville, MD; sisters Jean Paison (Allen) and Yvonne Rogers (George); and brothers A. Joseph Cote (Wendy) and Mark (Terri) Cote. Randy was a wonderful uncle to 9 nieces and nephews, and a cadre of great nieces and nephews.

A service will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that in remembrance of Randy, to celebrate his life, a gift to Hearts and Hands, 337 Warman Road, Indianapolis, IN 46222, or to a .