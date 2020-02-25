Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN COULTER Jr.. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais) 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (713)-522-5141 Visitation 10:00 AM Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais) 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Send Flowers Notice

COULTER JOHN MANSFIELD COULTER, JR. SEPTEMBER 17, 1943 - FEBRUARY 16, 2020 John Mansfield Coulter, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by his loved ones at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. Born in Miami Beach, Florida, John was the son of John Mansfield Coulter, Sr. and Louisa Ferguson Coulter, an Air Force military family posted around the United States and overseas during his childhood. The family's ancestral home was Columbia, South Carolina. He received his bachelor's degree from Duke University in North Carolina and juris doctor degree from Georgetown university Law Center in Washington. John began his career serving in the United States Air Force as an officer in the Judge Advocate Corps, station in Taiwan and other U.S. bases. After the military, he continued his public career with the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, retiring in 1996 as Brand Chief in the Office of the Chief Counsel. John settled in southwest Washington, DC and led an active professional and social life with Philip Schmitt, his partner of 39 years. They traveled widely around the world, and entertained generously at their homes in Washington, DC and Oak Park, Virginia. He was a member of the Washington chapter of the Black Tie International, the Washington Assembly, and Sons of the American Revolution, as well as a long-time supporter of the John F. Kennedy for the Performing Arts, Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens, Waterfront Village, and the National Theatre. A champion bridge player, John made many friends and knew how to be one. He lived life looking forward with courage and grace, even in these last few years knowing he might leave the people who meant the most to him and on whom he had such a powerful impact. For his family and friends, the words of an old song sing true: "Some day when I'm awfully low, and the world is cold, I will feel a glow just thinking of you, and the way you look tonight." We are saddened saying goodbye to this dynamic man, but enriched by knowing him. John is survived by his partner Philip Schmitt of Washington, DC; brother LeRoy Coulter (Annette) of White Plains, New York; nephews William Coulter (Marta), John Coulter (Christina), and Marten Coulter (Natalie); and partner's sister Joan Carmichael and her daughter Brigid. A funeral will be held on February 29 at Dunbar Funeral Home Chapel in Columbia, SC, with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Elmwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled in Washington, DC at a later date.

COULTER JOHN MANSFIELD COULTER, JR. SEPTEMBER 17, 1943 - FEBRUARY 16, 2020 John Mansfield Coulter, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 after a long illness, surrounded by his loved ones at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. Born in Miami Beach, Florida, John was the son of John Mansfield Coulter, Sr. and Louisa Ferguson Coulter, an Air Force military family posted around the United States and overseas during his childhood. The family's ancestral home was Columbia, South Carolina. He received his bachelor's degree from Duke University in North Carolina and juris doctor degree from Georgetown university Law Center in Washington. John began his career serving in the United States Air Force as an officer in the Judge Advocate Corps, station in Taiwan and other U.S. bases. After the military, he continued his public career with the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, retiring in 1996 as Brand Chief in the Office of the Chief Counsel. John settled in southwest Washington, DC and led an active professional and social life with Philip Schmitt, his partner of 39 years. They traveled widely around the world, and entertained generously at their homes in Washington, DC and Oak Park, Virginia. He was a member of the Washington chapter of the Black Tie International, the Washington Assembly, and Sons of the American Revolution, as well as a long-time supporter of the John F. Kennedy for the Performing Arts, Hillwood Estate, Museum, and Gardens, Waterfront Village, and the National Theatre. A champion bridge player, John made many friends and knew how to be one. He lived life looking forward with courage and grace, even in these last few years knowing he might leave the people who meant the most to him and on whom he had such a powerful impact. For his family and friends, the words of an old song sing true: "Some day when I'm awfully low, and the world is cold, I will feel a glow just thinking of you, and the way you look tonight." We are saddened saying goodbye to this dynamic man, but enriched by knowing him. John is survived by his partner Philip Schmitt of Washington, DC; brother LeRoy Coulter (Annette) of White Plains, New York; nephews William Coulter (Marta), John Coulter (Christina), and Marten Coulter (Natalie); and partner's sister Joan Carmichael and her daughter Brigid. A funeral will be held on February 29 at Dunbar Funeral Home Chapel in Columbia, SC, with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Elmwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled in Washington, DC at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close