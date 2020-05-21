Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN COVINGTON Sr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Demaine Funeral Home 10565 Main Street Fairfax , VA View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 12:00 PM Demaine Funeral Home 10565 Main Street Fairfax , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

COVINGTON JOHN MARSHALL COVINGTON, SR. John "Marshall" Covington, Sr., age 87, of Montross, Virginia passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was a member of the American Legion Fairfax, Fairfax Ruritans Club, Fairfax Lions Club, and the Montross Moose Lodge. Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the AT&T Pioneers. Marshall had a tremendous work ethic, having worked for AT&T for 35 years after proudly serving his country in the Army from 1954 - 1957. An avid Washington Redskins fan, he also had a deep passion for gardening, matched only by his love for beagles, jack russell terriers and fishing. Marshall was known for his quick wit and jovial spirit demonstrated by his enjoyment of Calvin and Hobbes and his appreciation of "The Duke,' John Wayne, in his many movies. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Simeon and Rita Allen Covington, brother, Wallace Covington Jr., sister, Ida Lee Carey, and grandson, Jason Goodman. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Juanita "Nita" Covington; sons, John Marshall "Jay" Covington, Jr. (Bonnie Covington) and Gregory Covington; daughter, Marsha Lynn Goodman (Jess Goodman); brother Charles Covington, Sr.; brother-in law, Paul Carey, Sr.; sister-in-law, Margaret Covington; nephews, Wallace Covington, III (Connie Covington), Charles "Chuck" Covington, Jr. (Jan Covington), Paul Carey, Jr.; two nieces, Deborah Carey and Rita Lorraine Carey; five grandchildren, Chris Goodman (Melissa Goodman), Ashleigh LaBarge (Andrew LaBarge), Jaime Gleason (Frank Gleason), Kari Covington (Josh Scott), Catlin Giguere (Jonathan Giguere); three great-grandchildren, Connor Goodman, Madison Giguere and Taylor Giguere, and numerous other family and friends. Visitation services will be held at Demaine Funeral Home located at 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22030 on Friday, May 22, starting at 10 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon. followed by the interment at the cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make memorial contributions to the or the American Diabetes Association. Marshall is well-loved by his family and friends who hope to carry on his memory for years to come. Marshall is well-loved by his family and friends who hope to carry on his memory for years to come.

COVINGTON JOHN MARSHALL COVINGTON, SR. John "Marshall" Covington, Sr., age 87, of Montross, Virginia passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was a member of the American Legion Fairfax, Fairfax Ruritans Club, Fairfax Lions Club, and the Montross Moose Lodge. Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the AT&T Pioneers. Marshall had a tremendous work ethic, having worked for AT&T for 35 years after proudly serving his country in the Army from 1954 - 1957. An avid Washington Redskins fan, he also had a deep passion for gardening, matched only by his love for beagles, jack russell terriers and fishing. Marshall was known for his quick wit and jovial spirit demonstrated by his enjoyment of Calvin and Hobbes and his appreciation of "The Duke,' John Wayne, in his many movies. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Simeon and Rita Allen Covington, brother, Wallace Covington Jr., sister, Ida Lee Carey, and grandson, Jason Goodman. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Juanita "Nita" Covington; sons, John Marshall "Jay" Covington, Jr. (Bonnie Covington) and Gregory Covington; daughter, Marsha Lynn Goodman (Jess Goodman); brother Charles Covington, Sr.; brother-in law, Paul Carey, Sr.; sister-in-law, Margaret Covington; nephews, Wallace Covington, III (Connie Covington), Charles "Chuck" Covington, Jr. (Jan Covington), Paul Carey, Jr.; two nieces, Deborah Carey and Rita Lorraine Carey; five grandchildren, Chris Goodman (Melissa Goodman), Ashleigh LaBarge (Andrew LaBarge), Jaime Gleason (Frank Gleason), Kari Covington (Josh Scott), Catlin Giguere (Jonathan Giguere); three great-grandchildren, Connor Goodman, Madison Giguere and Taylor Giguere, and numerous other family and friends. Visitation services will be held at Demaine Funeral Home located at 10565 Main Street, Fairfax, VA 22030 on Friday, May 22, starting at 10 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon. followed by the interment at the cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make memorial contributions to the or the American Diabetes Association. Marshall is well-loved by his family and friends who hope to carry on his memory for years to come. Marshall is well-loved by his family and friends who hope to carry on his memory for years to come. Published in The Washington Post on May 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.