1/1
JOHN COX
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Cornelius Cox  
John Cornelius Cox, 83, of Fairfax Station, VA, passed away at home surrounded by his family, on October 17, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. John was born in Alexandria, VA on February 11, 1937. He graduated from George Washington High School and continued to receive a bachelor's degree from American University.  John was married to Susan Jean O'Driscoll on April 25, 1959, the love of his life. They were married for 61 years. John joined the Alexandria Police department where he distinguished himself as a marksman, winning many local, regional, and national matches, to include receiving the distinction of the 1st ever Police Distinguished Expert from the NRA. He then became a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation where he held various positions during his 25 year career, from Firearms Instructor at the FBI Academy to Supervisory Special Agent in the Counter Terrorism Unit @ FBI Headquarters.John is survived by his wife Susan; his children, John Daniel Cox (Debra), Michael Frank Cox (Lisa), and Cornelia Cox Musser (Richard); grandchildren, James, Jason, Bryan, Tyler, John, Perry, Crystal and Mark; step grandchildren, Joshua, Brian, Amy, Jaclyn, Meghan, Caraline, and Emma. Last, but not least, 24 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents John Cornelius Cox, Elsie Fearson Cox, and his loving sister Marion Genevieve Gibson. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Gardens Cemetery 9902 Braddock Rd, Fairfax, VA. A graveside service will be held to allow for proper Covid safety for all attendees. The processional will begin at the side of the building. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association and/or the Law Enforcement agency of your choosing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved