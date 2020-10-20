John Cornelius Cox
John Cornelius Cox, 83, of Fairfax Station, VA, passed away at home surrounded by his family, on October 17, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. John was born in Alexandria, VA on February 11, 1937. He graduated from George Washington High School and continued to receive a bachelor's degree from American University. John was married to Susan Jean O'Driscoll on April 25, 1959, the love of his life. They were married for 61 years. John joined the Alexandria Police department where he distinguished himself as a marksman, winning many local, regional, and national matches, to include receiving the distinction of the 1st ever Police Distinguished Expert from the NRA. He then became a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation where he held various positions during his 25 year career, from Firearms Instructor at the FBI Academy to Supervisory Special Agent in the Counter Terrorism Unit @ FBI Headquarters.John is survived by his wife Susan; his children, John Daniel Cox (Debra), Michael Frank Cox (Lisa), and Cornelia Cox Musser (Richard); grandchildren, James, Jason, Bryan, Tyler, John, Perry, Crystal and Mark; step grandchildren, Joshua, Brian, Amy, Jaclyn, Meghan, Caraline, and Emma. Last, but not least, 24 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents John Cornelius Cox, Elsie Fearson Cox, and his loving sister Marion Genevieve Gibson. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Gardens Cemetery 9902 Braddock Rd, Fairfax, VA. A graveside service will be held to allow for proper Covid safety for all attendees. The processional will begin at the side of the building. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
and/or the Law Enforcement agency of your choosing.