John Eberly Cremeans "Jack"
Januay 3, 1928 - April 14, 2020
The Lord has welcomed our wonderful Jack home. Beloved husband of Janet Cremeans for more than 60 years; devoted father of John Cremeans, Jr. and Anne Cremeans Kaufman; devoted grandfather of Elizabeth Cremeans, Anne Louise Cremeans, Jack Cremeans, Caroline Kaufman and Natalie Kaufman; and loving companion to Sarah Howe Hay. Funeral service to be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Glenwood, Maryland on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrews Church for a garden memorial to Jack and Janet.