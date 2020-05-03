The Washington Post

JOHN "Jack" CREMEANS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN "Jack" CREMEANS.
Service Information
Marzullo Funeral Chapel
6009 Harford Rd.
Baltimore, MD
21214
(410)-254-5201
Notice
Send Flowers

 

John Eberly Cremeans "Jack"
Januay 3, 1928 - April 14, 2020

The Lord has welcomed our wonderful Jack home. Beloved husband of Janet Cremeans for more than 60 years; devoted father of John Cremeans, Jr. and Anne Cremeans Kaufman; devoted grandfather of Elizabeth Cremeans, Anne Louise Cremeans, Jack Cremeans, Caroline Kaufman and Natalie Kaufman; and loving companion to Sarah Howe Hay. Funeral service to be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Glenwood, Maryland on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrews Church for a garden memorial to Jack and Janet.

Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baltimore, MD   410-254-5201
funeral home direction icon