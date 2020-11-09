JOHN DIONYSIOUS KOUTSANDREAS
Celebrating a Life of Service to his Country, former Colonel, USMC (Ret.) and Korean War Veteran, passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 92.
John Koutsandreas was a native Washingtonian who gave a lifetime of service to his Community and Country. John attended Eastern High School and was a member of the 1947 Championship Football team. He continued his education at American University where he earned a Physics Degree.
Desiring to serve his Country, John entered Officers Training School in the USMC where he eventually served in the Korean War in 1951. As a young Lieutenant in the 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Division he supported two crucial battles, the Battles of Bloody Ridge, and Heartbreak Ridge, in an area called "the Punchbowl" during his tour in Korea
In November 30, 1952, John married the love of his life Katherine Jalepes where they eventually settled down and raised a family in Rockville, Maryland. John soon began his lifelong career in the Federal Government working with NRL, NASA, EPA and DOE.
John is survived by his wife Katherine Koutsandreas to whom he was married for 67 years. He was father to three children, Denis J. Koutsandreas, Dana (Koutsandreas) Hospodar and Zachary J. Koutsandreas; grandchildren include Rebecca Diaz (Koutsandreas), Jessica Koutsandreas, Megan Koutsandreas, Allison Koutsandreas, Max Hospodar and Lex Hospodar.
A funeral service (limited attendance due to Covid) will be held at Saint George Church on Tuesday, November 10 with a viewing at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of John Koutsandreas to either Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org
or Saint George Church. Please sign the family online guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com