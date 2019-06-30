The Washington Post

JOHN DAVIDSON

John David Davidson  
(Age 90)  

Resident of Sandy Spring, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Casey Hospice House after a brief illness. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 59 years, Carmen (Montero) Davidson; his four children, Robert Davidson (Jamie) of Broadlands, VA, Chris Davidson (Laura) of Sandy Spring, MD, Mary Ann Colie (Jeff) of LaPlata, MD, and Paul Davidson (Helen) of Flower Mound, TX; and 11 grandchildren. A mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 12 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD 20906.
Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
