JOHN DAVIDSON III

JOHN LEVI DAVIDSON, III  

Peacefully departed this life on Friday, January 24, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife Vivette Davidson; two loving children; one son, John Davidson IV (Chantal) and one daughter, Dreama Davidson; one brother, Samuel Davidson; three sisters, Linda, Nancy and Gail Davidson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020; viewing will began 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Landover, MD 20785. Interment will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery Park, 201 Allison St. NW, Washington, DC 20011.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
