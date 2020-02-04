

JOHN C. DAVIS, SR.



Born June 24, 1939 in Donaldson, PA was the son of John W. and Dorothy M. Davis.

Passed away peacefully February 1, 2020 at home in Ellicott City, Maryland surrounded by his loving wife Patricia A. Davis; and his three sons, John Jr., Mark, and Scott Davis.

Mr. Davis was a nationally-recognized member of the information security community. His areas of expertise related to computer security, computer architecture, supercomputers, artificial intelligence, microelectronics, advanced processing techniques, and optical and magnetic data storage.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Ann Davis; three sons, John Jr. of Boston MA, Mark of Kinderhook NY, and Scott of Pocomoke MD; and four grandchildren, Sarah, Ryan, Myles, and Max.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the .

Funeral will be a private event. A public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.