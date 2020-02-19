John William Davis (Age 81)
Peacefully passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1938 in Mayesville, South Carolina. Raised in Washington, DC, John graduated from Dunbar Sr. High and earned a BA in Economics from Howard University. John retired in 1995 after a 38-year career with the Central Intelligence Agency. Funeral services will be held at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Fort Washington, MD on Friday, February, 21, with a viewing at 10 a.m. and services beginning at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.