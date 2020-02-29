The Washington Post

JOHN DAVIS (1925 - 2020)
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
Notice
JOHN FRANCIS DAVIS  

John Francis Davis, 94, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed on February 26, 2020. He is the beloved husband of 63 years to Mozell "Jessie" Davis; and loving father of John Davis (Linh) and Debbie Stephenson (Clay); grandfather of Jenna (Chris), Jeff (Jonida) and Giang; great-grandfather of Charlotte, Copeland, and David and friend to many. He will be truly missed. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment Mount Comfort Cemetery. Please view and sign family guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 29, 2020
