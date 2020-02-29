JOHN FRANCIS DAVIS
John Francis Davis, 94, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed on February 26, 2020. He is the beloved husband of 63 years to Mozell "Jessie" Davis; and loving father of John Davis (Linh) and Debbie Stephenson (Clay); grandfather of Jenna (Chris), Jeff (Jonida) and Giang; great-grandfather of Charlotte, Copeland, and David and friend to many. He will be truly missed. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m., with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment Mount Comfort Cemetery.