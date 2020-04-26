Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN "Bupsy" DAVIS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



JOHN GALT DAVIS "BUPSY" (Age 81)

Of Arlington, VA passed away on April 19, 2020. He was born in Cherrydale, the beloved son of the late Ernest Galt Davis and Helen Davis. He was a brother to Betty Joan Hitt and Helen Lee Tyrrell; and brother-in-law to Russell Hitt, Ernest Tyrrell, Gail and Gary Saylor and Linda and Tom Clark. He is survived by his beloved wife Joan Jarrell Davis; his son Martin Davis (wife Paige); and his daughter Melanie Davis Esteban (husband Ric); seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two nieces, and six nephews. He graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA in 1956. He worked briefly at the Army Map Service, and then later as a bowling pro. He went on to be a salesman in both the sporting goods and then vehicle industries. John enjoyed going to Charles Town Race Track to watch his father's horses race. John, affectionately known as "Bupsy" to family and friends, was an avid fisherman and genuine outdoorsman. He was a true boating enthusiast who planned trips around the hidden inlets of the Chesapeake Bay, and knew when "the blues would be running". John was a motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoyed weekend road trips west to the Blue Ridge with his family. He was a model train collector, skilled craftsman and many remember the vine ripe tomatoes which he grew in the backyard garden. A kid at heart, he was the cheerful instigator of legendary neighborhood and family kickball, football and basketball games, as well as dirt bike and water skiing adventures. A dog whisperer, "Bups", trained his dog to deliver missed newspapers to the doors of elderly neighbors. John was a born raconteur, and his grandchildren relished his stories about growing up in the D.C. area, as well as his famous milk shakes and homemade potato salad. He was a genuine Washingtonian, loyally cheering on the Washington Nationals and Redskins through the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at 1-800-227-2345 or at Of Arlington, VA passed away on April 19, 2020. He was born in Cherrydale, the beloved son of the late Ernest Galt Davis and Helen Davis. He was a brother to Betty Joan Hitt and Helen Lee Tyrrell; and brother-in-law to Russell Hitt, Ernest Tyrrell, Gail and Gary Saylor and Linda and Tom Clark. He is survived by his beloved wife Joan Jarrell Davis; his son Martin Davis (wife Paige); and his daughter Melanie Davis Esteban (husband Ric); seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two nieces, and six nephews. He graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA in 1956. He worked briefly at the Army Map Service, and then later as a bowling pro. He went on to be a salesman in both the sporting goods and then vehicle industries. John enjoyed going to Charles Town Race Track to watch his father's horses race. John, affectionately known as "Bupsy" to family and friends, was an avid fisherman and genuine outdoorsman. He was a true boating enthusiast who planned trips around the hidden inlets of the Chesapeake Bay, and knew when "the blues would be running". John was a motorcycle enthusiast, and enjoyed weekend road trips west to the Blue Ridge with his family. He was a model train collector, skilled craftsman and many remember the vine ripe tomatoes which he grew in the backyard garden. A kid at heart, he was the cheerful instigator of legendary neighborhood and family kickball, football and basketball games, as well as dirt bike and water skiing adventures. A dog whisperer, "Bups", trained his dog to deliver missed newspapers to the doors of elderly neighbors. John was a born raconteur, and his grandchildren relished his stories about growing up in the D.C. area, as well as his famous milk shakes and homemade potato salad. He was a genuine Washingtonian, loyally cheering on the Washington Nationals and Redskins through the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at 1-800-227-2345 or at www.cancer.org ; select "Donate" and then "Yes" for "in memory, first name John Galt and last name Davis". Memorial service to be planned at a later date. To view online obituary and add a memory please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.