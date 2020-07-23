Or Copy this URL to Share



JOHN O. DAVIS, JR. (Age 64)

Died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, John O. Davis, Sr. Survived by his mother, Sebrevia Davis; sister, Janet Brown, married Carol Ellis July 20, 1978 and from that union one daughter, Temica Davis Beamer; grandchildren, Brittani Davis, Joewan Beamer and Joshua Beamer. Viewing 9 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. (Limited viewing due to COVID19) Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Full Gospel Tabernacle, 632 11th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002. Interment Quantico National Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020. Masks required. Arrangements Robinson Funeral Home.



