JOHN DEAN

The Honorable  
John Gunther Dean  

Passed away on June 6, 2019 at the age of 93. Dean was born in Breslau, Germany on February 24, 1926 and had a distinguished career in the United States Foreign Service, serving as Ambassador to Cambodia, Lebanon, Denmark, Thailand and India.
 
He is survived by his beloved wife, Martine; his children, Catherine and William Curtis, Paul and Lucinda Dean and Joseph and Eliza Dean; and his grandchildren, Laura and Carmine, Louise and Florent-Sinan, John, Bruno and Anne-Sophie, Ashlyn, Isabelle and Vivianne. A funeral will take place on June 18 in the Church of Saint-Etienne in Cajarc, France and a memorial service will be held later in the summer in Verbier, Switzerland. Any remembrances may be sent to

Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
