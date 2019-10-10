The Washington Post

JOHN DeBOY II (1946 - 2019)
John M. DeBoy II  

On October 8, 2019, John M. DeBoy II "Jack" of Columbia, MD. Beloved husband of Lorraine A. Kelly DeBoy (nee Gruber). Devoted father of Katherine DeBoy, Andrew Kelly and wife, Masha, Paul Kelly and wife, Jessica, and Joseph Kelly. Loving brother of James DeBoy and wife, Joanne, Elaine Conley and husband, Jerry, Dennis DeBoy and wife, Lori, and Jennifer Stammer and husband, Gary; Cherished grandfather of Alexander Kelly. He is also survived by four nephews and one niece.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Witzke Funeral Homes Inc., 5555 Twin Knolls Road, Columbia, MD 21045 on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. where a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at a future date for the John M. DeBoy II Scholarship Fund. Online memorials may be made at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2019
