The Washington Post

JOHN DELANEY (1932 - 2020)
On Friday, January 31, 2020, of Chevy Chase, MD. The beloved husband of Gloria C. Delaney, an attorney with a singular passion for his profession, devoted alumnus and benefactor of Gonzaga College High School, a true hero to his children and grandchildren. But for a few brief weeks around his birth in Boston on October 7, 1932, he lived all of his life in Northwest DC and Montgomery County, Maryland, matriculating through Blessed Sacrament, Gonzaga College High School, Georgetown University and Georgetown University Law School. He enjoyed more than five decades with the firm of Linowes and Blocher, where he practiced land use law and had his hand in much of the development of Montgomery County, Maryland from the mid-1960s to the beginning of this century. In addition to wife Gloria, he is survived by children, Thomas (Marlisa), John, Kathleen, and James (Joanna), as well as grandchildren, Katherine, Aidan, Caroline, Bryce, Calah, Sophia, and Daniel. Family and friends may gather at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Monday, February 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Ave. NW, Washington, DC, on Tuesday, February 4, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gonzaga College High School, 19 Eye Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
