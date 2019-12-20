The Washington Post

John Delinsky (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-464-8836
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Disney-Bell American Legion Post 66
9605 Old Laurel Bowie Road
Bowie, MD
John Delinsky  

Of Bowie, Maryland passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. John is the husband of Elizabeth Gallagher Hill Delinsky; father of Susan Baugher, Sandra Himmelfarb and her husband Scott and the late John L. Delinsky; brother of Joseph and Michael Delinsky and the late Marie Souchick; grandfather of Elizabeth Baugher, Emily and Sara Himmelfarb. Family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Disney-Bell American Legion Post 66, 9605 Old Laurel Bowie Road, Bowie, MD 20720. The gathering will commence with a Memorial Service and a Celebration of Life will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017 or the Bowie Maryland Volunteer Fire Department. On line condolences may be made at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 20, 2019
