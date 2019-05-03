

JOHN LINTON DEMAREST, JR.

(Age 83)



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at his home in Manassas, Virginia.

John was born on April 29, 1935 in Washington, DC to the late John Linton, Sr. and Ellen Fenwick Demarest. A native of Arlington, John attended Washington Lee High School and upon graduation attended Shepherd University in West Virginia.

John married Barbara Casey in 1956. Three sons were born of this union: John Linton, III, Timothy Michael and Douglas Everett. In 1968, the family moved from Arlington to Fairfax where he established a trucking company and a successful contracting business.

In 1981, John married Janice Reed who preceded him in death on February 14, 2016. His son, John Linton, III and brother, Robert Demarest, Sr. also preceded him in death.

John is survived by his sister, Ellen Baber; sister-in-law, Nancy Demarest; two sons, Timothy and Douglas Demarest; daughter-in-law, Jean Demarest; two granddaughters, Ashley Demarest White and Alysha Demarest Odachowski; five great-grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held for John and his late wife, Janice at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church, VA at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17. A reception will immediately follow the service.