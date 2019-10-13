

John David Derrick (Age 49)



Beloved by family and friends, John David Derrick of Chevy Chase, MD, died at home on September 12, 2019, from brain cancer. He was cherished by his wife Kelly Hunter Derrick; daughters Lindsay and Margot; parents Miriam and the late Harris Derrick; sister Katherine Derrick Hawes (Dean); and his in-laws, nephews, and nieces. John was born in Cleveland, OH, and grew up in York, PA. He received a BS in economics from Penn State and an MBA from the University of Maryland. John joined Economic Consulting Services of Washington, DC, in 1992. As an ECS Vice President, his primary expertise was in antidumping proceedings in U.S. and foreign jurisdictions. Known for his ready smile and beautiful blue eyes, John was an extraordinarily kind person who loved spending time with his family, especially coaching soccer, going bike riding, and exploring the outdoors. Friends are invited to a celebration of life at Miriam Derrick's home in York on October 26, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m.