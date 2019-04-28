The Washington Post

JOHN DiCARLO

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Notice
JOHN JAMES DiCARLO (Age 66)

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Janet Conley; brother of Joseph J. DiCarlo, Jr., David Di Carlo (Sharon) and the late Rosanna Theresa McNamara. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. A visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD [maps.google.com], on Sunday, May 5, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Ivan Borrello Myeloma Research, 1650 Orleans St., CRB-1 Rm 453, Baltimore MD 21231.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 28, 2019
