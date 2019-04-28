JOHN JAMES DiCARLO (Age 66)
On Sunday, April 14, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Janet Conley; brother of Joseph J. DiCarlo, Jr., David Di Carlo (Sharon) and the late Rosanna Theresa McNamara. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. A visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD [maps.google.com
], on Sunday, May 5, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a Memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Ivan Borrello Myeloma Research, 1650 Orleans St., CRB-1 Rm 453, Baltimore MD 21231.