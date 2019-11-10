

JOHN SLOAN DICKEY, JR.



Scientist, author, and poet, died of cancer at his home in Puerto Rico on October 8, 2019. Born January 24, 1941 in Washington, DC to Christina M. and John S. Dickey, he grew up in Hanover, NH and graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, Dartmouth College (AB in geology), the University of Otago (MS in geology on a Fulbright Scholarship), and Princeton University (PhD in geological and geophysical sciences). A member of the Smithsonian research team that first examined the moon rocks from Apollo 11, Dickey's career included positions at M.I.T. (Assistant Professor), NSF (Program Director), Syracuse University (Chair of Geology), Trinity University in San Antonio (Dean of Science, Math, and Engineering), and the American Geophysical Union (Director of Outreach and Research Support). In addition to scholarly articles, Dickey authored On the Rocks (Wiley, 1988), a book about the earth and planetary sciences for the general public, and two collections of poetry: Quebradillas (AuthorHouse, 2011; Fourth Edition forthcoming), lyric poems about rural life, and Adrift Among the Stars (JoSara, 2017), an epic poem about the Earth and solar system and a PenCraft Award 1st Place winner. He is survived by his wife Lynn; sister Christina Stearns; son Nathaniel; and grandchildren Margaret and Benjamin. He will be missed by their five dogs, Lizzie, Daisy, Shirley Temple, Conchita, and Ricky. No services are planned at this time.