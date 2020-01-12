Dr. JOHN R. DILL (Age 77)
On January 1, 2020 Dr. John R. Dill passed in Kensington, MD. Born to Jasper and Thelma Greenfield Dill in Washington, DC. John attended Archbishop Carroll High School. Received BA, MA and PhD. degrees from Howard, Columbia and New York Universities. Served as Associate Provost at Memphis State and Bowie State and retired from the Department of Defense in 2013. Survived by his children, Anika Dill Grant (Justin), Nandi Dill Jordan (Howard) and Allen R. Dill; four grandchildren; and former wife, Bonnie Thornton Dill (Jack Shuler). A memorial service will be held in mid February. Arrangements by McGUIRE.