

John F. Donnelly, Jr.

(Age 87)



Passed away on October 27, 2019 at the Adler Hospice Center in Aldie, VA. John was born in Providence, RI where he grew up building and fixing homes with his father. He received his commission into the United States Navy in 1954 after completing the Naval Aviation Cadet (NavCad) program. He attended the University of Rhode Island where he graduated with a Civil Engineering degree in 1959. He retired from the Navy in 1976 with the rank of Commander. He enjoyed a second career as a civil engineer with Fairfax County until his retirement in 1998. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elizabeth and children, Kathleen, Kevin (wife Leslie), Karen (husband Robert Grattan) and Patrick (wife Anne). He was deeply loved by eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be celebrated on November 16, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Annandale, VA at 1:30 p.m.