John Dowling, former Director of Education of the American Federation of State, County, Municipal Employees Union, and John Dowling, former Director of Education of the American Federation of State, County, Municipal Employees Union, and Korean War veteran, U.S. Army , died February 3, 2019 at his home in San Antonio, Florida. He was 84. He was one of the unions' most effective union organizers, nationally and internationally.

After retiring, he worked extensively in East Europe with trade unions in Romania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Russia, Slovakia and Solidarnosc in Poland. He was a Public Services International Ambassador, election observer and consultant with ICFTU, American Center for International Labor Solidarity and the Free Trade Union Institute/AFL-CIO.

His initial work there was an integral part of Presidents' Bush and Reagan initiatives to promote democracy and strengthen unions as a bulwark against Communism. He lived in Bern, Copenhagen, and Warsaw, accompanying his wife, Maggie, on Foreign Service assignments.

John Dowling's talent and wit endeared him to groups here and abroad but, more importantly, stoked an energy and resolve few could duplicate. He changed lives as much by his method as by the message.

"The Indispensable Opposition", written by Walter Lippman in1939, often cited by Mr. Dowling, captured the essence of his work. Few things he relished more than a spirited debate. He encouraged us always to "Question Everything".

He survived by his wife: Maggie and his three children, John, Carrie, Anne; grandchildren Jack and Kate Hedges; and his sister and brother, Anne and Robert Dowling. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

The funeral mass was at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, Point Lookout, NY.