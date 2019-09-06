

John Paul Doyle, Jr.

LTC USA (Ret.), USMA "55



On Wednesday, August 28, 2019 of Ft. Belvoir, VA. Loving husband of the late Marilyn Trewhella Doyle. He is survived by his children, John Doyle, Lauren Doyle Wilkinson and Patrick Doyle; grandchildren, John Doyle, Lindsy Doyle, and Brenden Doyle (John), Madeline Doyle and Noah Doyle (Patrick) and Donald Wilkinson and Ian Wilkinson (Lauren); great-grandchild, Riley Doyle (Brenden); daughter-in-law, Mary Doyle and son-in-law, Donald Wilkinson.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ft. Myer Old Post Chapel with inurnment following in Arlington National Cemetery at a later day. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy. #410 Rockville, MD 20852 www.fisherhouse.org

