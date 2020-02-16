John William Dracopoulos
(Age 93)
Died peacefully in his home at Ingleside King Farm, Rockville MD on January 21, 2020. John is survived by his nephew, William Strenglis (Denver). He was preceded by his beloved wife, Marion Nagel; his parents, William Dracopoulos and Marguerite (Hartman) Dracopoulos; sister, Calliope (Kay) Strenglis. John was born on February 26, 1926 in Washington, DC. He graduated from the University of Maryland, enlisted in the Army in 1944 and served in WWII
in the European theatre until the war ended. Friends will be received at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD, Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. with a short service at the beginning of the visitation. A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville MD 20853 on February 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Johns life. Please view and sign online family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com