The Washington Post

JOHN DRACOPOULOS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN DRACOPOULOS.
Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
12800 Veirs Mill Rd
Rockville, MD
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

John William Dracopoulos  
(Age 93)  

Died peacefully in his home at Ingleside King Farm, Rockville MD on January 21, 2020. John is survived by his nephew, William Strenglis (Denver). He was preceded by his beloved wife, Marion Nagel; his parents, William Dracopoulos and Marguerite (Hartman) Dracopoulos; sister, Calliope (Kay) Strenglis. John was born on February 26, 1926 in Washington, DC. He graduated from the University of Maryland, enlisted in the Army in 1944 and served in WWII in the European theatre until the war ended. Friends will be received at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD, Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. with a short service at the beginning of the visitation. A graveside service will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville MD 20853 on February 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Johns life. Please view and sign online family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.