John O. Drew, Jr.
John died on August 6, 2019. He lived in Chincoteague, VA. He was born on February 14, 1945 in Washington, DC to Mary S. Drew and John O. Drew. John leaves behind two children, one grandson, three siblings, his mother and his dear friend, Susan Spaulding. He was predeceased by his father. John served in the U.S. Army and later worked as a Master Carpenter at Washington National Cathedral for 30 years restoring, repairing, beautifying and creating. Funeral services will be held at a later time.