

JOHN ROGER DUGAN "Jay"

Born April 5, 1943 in Washington, DC passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Jay was the middle son of Thomas and Mary Dugan of Silver Spring, MD. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes School in Bethesda, MD and then went on to Gonzaga College High School, graduating in 1961, where he played football and basketball. He was known for having blocked the potentially tying extra point in the 1959 city football championship game versus Eastern High School, helping Gonzaga secure its first city title. He went on to play for legendary coach Dr. Eddie Anderson at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, captaining the team in his senior year. After college he studied law at George Washington University. He clerked for Judge Matthew McGuire and then landed in the U.S. Attorney's Office where he served for nine years. Eventually, Jay went into private practice and his legal career continued for over three decades. Jay married Mary Kate Dammen in 1970. Together they raised six children on Runnymede Place in Northwest DC. His children were the center of his life, and he worked hard to instill strong values in them and to have them educated at Catholic schools, prep schools and colleges. He is survived by his sister Mary Ann Zagar of West Windsor, NJ; and his former wife Mary Kate Dugan and their children, Johnny (Katie), Joe (Sarah), Katherine (Luke), Christina, David (Sheila), and Matty. Jay was a proud grandfather to ten grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes, Bethesda, MD on Thursday, June 25 at 9:45 a.m. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jay's memory to Gonzaga College High School.



