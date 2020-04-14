

JOHN MARSHALL DUKER



John Marshall Duker died peacefully April 6, 2020 at home at Brightview Severna Park with his wife of 66 years, Sally Ann Morse Duker. John leaves his wife, four daughters, Marilynn Duker (Dale McArdle) of Baltimore, MD, Laurie Duker (Jeremy Rosner) of Silver Spring, MD, Tracy Anielski (Jeff Anielski) of San Diego CA, and Gabrielle Gelinas (Bob Gelinas) of Needham

MA; and 10 grandchildren, all of whom shared their love and memories with John in the days before his death. He was 90 years old.

John capped a successful career by traveling world-wide as Vice President of International Marketing for Compugraphic Corp. While in Europe he developed a deep passion for art, classical music and opera, which he enjoyed with his wife throughout his 30 years of retirement.

John was quick to laugh and laughed heartily. At 6"7", he exuded an out-sized presence. John instilled in his entire family a passion for education, reading, politics, strong opinions, public service, music, sports, self-improvement and arguing. He will be sorely missed. He was an original.

No service at this time. Contributions can be made to Court Watch Montgomery, at 8720 Georgia Avenue, Suite 302, Silver Spring, MD, 20910 or online.