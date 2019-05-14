Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN DUNCAN. View Sign Service Information Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home 7557 Wisconsin Ave. Bethesda , MD 20814-3501 (301)-652-2200 Send Flowers Notice

DUNCAN JOHN OGILVY DUNCAN Of Potomac, MD - "Tigger" to his family and friends - passed away on May 10, 2019. He was predeceased by his older sister Alice and his oldest child Peter; he is survived by Carol, his wife for 63 years; Peter's fiancée, Cynthia Mitchell; his other children and their spouses - David and Marie Duncan, Chris Duncan and Maria Fernandez, Suzanne and Craig Simmonds, Ted Duncan and Jo Rathbun - and by 19 grandchildren. John was born June 1, 1928 in Syracuse, NY and spent his childhood in Petersburg, VA. He graduated from George School in Newtown, PA, then attended Washington University in St. Louis for two years before transferring to George Washington University in Washington, DC to complete his bachelor's degree in psychology. It was at GW that he met Carol through the sailing club. After college, John worked a series of brief jobs, most memorably for a house-moving company that provided terrific stories to share - he never tired of relating the disasters, close calls, and other tales of derring-do from that time. In the late 1950's he got his real estate license and began working with his father-in-law and brother-in-law at Peters & Company, eventually transferring to his own firm as the John O. Duncan Company. John loved a challenge and always had a number of projects in the works related to one or more of his passions: traveling with his family, sailing, organizing, and managing the beloved family cottage in Muskoka. Often these interests combined: challenging his family to plan a summer-long trip around the US, taking his family and friends sailing, engaging his children and their friends to build a boathouse for the cottage, and hand-building racing skiffs for his children and others to compete in the annual Muskoka Lakes Association Regatta. His love of sailing lead him to found and organize the Potomac River Albacore Fleet and the United States Albacore Association in the mid-1960's. He served as the first President of USAA and co-founded the business enterprise "HAPCO" that imported, refurbished and built new Albacores. John was a great father who loved his wife and family dearly. He was a loyal friend, with a fun and engaging personality and a warm smile that drew everyone in, leaving an impression on all he met. Visitation will be held at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD on Thursday, May 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Westmoreland Congregational Church, 1 Westmoreland Circle, NW, Bethesda, MD on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.

