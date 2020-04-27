JOHN R. DUNSTON (Age 96)
On Thursday, April 2, 2020, John R. Dunston of Washington, DC peacefully entered into eternal rest. His wife of 54 years, Fannie Stone Dunston, preceded him in death. Locally, he is survived by niece, Ina F. McNeil, great-niece Phyllis R. Love and great-nephew, James B. Love, Jr. He is also survived by niece, Esteen Jenkins (New York) and nephew, Ernest Dunston (Washington). John was born in Nash County, North Carolina on October 2, 1923. Services are private. Arrangements by Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD.