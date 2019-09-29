

JOHN HAZEN DWYER (Age 68)



Born March 26, 1951, in Annapolis, Maryland to Captain Carl R. Dwyer and Katherine Dwyer, passed away on August 13, 2019 in Clearwater, Florida. He is survived by his sisters, Katherine Everngam of Kensington, Maryland and Margaret Lutsky of Rockville, Maryland.

After John retired from Verizon Communications in 2002, he moved to Clearwater, Florida, where he was an active sponsor with AA for the rest of his life.