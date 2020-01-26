

JOHN F. DYER, III



On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, John passed peacefully in his Maryland home. He was 61 years old. Beloved son of the late John F. Dyer, Jr. and Audrey Dyer, predeceased by his brother David and his sister JoAnn Wood (Mike). He is survived by his siblings, Maura Dyer, Chris Dyer (Cindy), Susan McCardell (David), Elizabeth Wilson, Robert Dyer (Mary Jo); and 11 nieces and nephews, Will, Colin, Alex, Daniel, Connor, Caroline, Keegan, Teddy, Jake, Janie and Thomas. John was an avid outdoorsman. His passions were boating on the Chesapeake Bay, hunting excursions with friends and when time permitted, his favorite activity was fly fishing on the waters of Montana. We will greatly miss his dry sense of humor, excellent cooking and bear hugs. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, 6900 River Rd., Bethesda, MD on January 30 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc., Post Office Box 695, La Plata, MD 20646.