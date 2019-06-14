

JOHN HENRY EBAUGH, III (Age 57)



Jack was the sixth of seven children born to John and Helen (Lyons) Ebaugh. Jack earned his heavenly wings on May 26, 2019. He is survived by his devoted mother. Jack is the brother of Nancy Ebaugh (Joe Vertovec), Catherine (Joe) Hayes, Tommy, Don (Wendy), and the late Jim Ebaugh; also survived by fifteen nieces and nephews, nine great nieces and nephews, as well as cousins who loved him as their own brother. The family lived in Wheaton, MD, until his widowed mom and Jack made their home with his dear late Uncle Paul Lyons in Vienna, VA. In September 2018, Jack and his mom were welcomed into Bedford Court in Silver Spring, MD. Relatives and friends may call at Our Lady of Grace, 15661 Norbeck Blvd, Silver Spring, MD, on Saturday, July 13, beginning at 10 a.m. where Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ARC Montgomery County, 11600 Nebel St., Rockville, MD 20852.