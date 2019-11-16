

JOHN AUGUST EICHBERG



On Thursday, November 14, 2019, John A. Eichberg of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of 54 years to Betty Jane Eichberg; devoted father of Jay Eichberg (Sherri), Leslie Wise (Jeffrey) and Lee Ellyn Altobello (David); son of the late Evelyn and Simon Eichberg; loving brother of the late James L. Eichberg (Cynthia) and brother-in-law of Norma and Eric Lee; cherished grandfather of Samuel, Charles and Emily Eichberg, Jillian and Bennett Wise, and Derek, Michael and Brady Altobello. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 10:30 a.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC 20016; with interment to follow at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. The family will be receiving guests on Monday following services until 6 p.m., with Shiva on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. in the Social Room at Park Potomac, 12500 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD 20854. Memorial contributions may be made to , Yachad or S.O.M.E. (So Others Might Eat). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.