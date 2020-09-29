JOHN ELLIS

John B. Ellis, Jr
John B. Ellis, Jr., long-time resident of Morningside, Maryland passed on September 25, 2020. Born in 1927 and raised in High Point, North Carolina, John served in the Navy and retired as a DOD civil servant after a career as an electronics technician, much of his time spent at the Navy Yard in Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Doris M. Ellis; father of Tim (Donna), Darrell (Inga), Heidi (Ken) and Todd; grandfather of Kari, Taylor, Jeff, Caitlin and Matt and great-grandfather of Kayle, Loviann, Aramis and Evermoore. Family will receive friends at Lee Funeral Home Clinton, MD on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. (masks and social distancing) followed by interment at Washington-National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or charity of your choice
in his memory.