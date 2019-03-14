John R. Erskine (Age 87)
Passed from this life on March 7, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on March 18, 1931. After graduating from the University of Rochester, he served in the Navy, including the Korean War
, then earned a PhD in Physics from the University of Notre Dame. He worked as a physicist at Argonne National Laboratory and the Department of Energy. John was dedicated to the natural world and inspired his children to appreciate music, museums and national parks. Left to honor his life are his wife, Jacqueline Erskine; his six children, David Erskine, Therese Erskine, Tim Erskine, Mary Grassel, Paul Erskine and Lynn Erskine; two stepchildren, Richard House and Amy Norfleet, and 13 grandchildren. Memorial service: Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m., Sojourners United Church of Christ in Charlottesville.