FAKUNDING John Leonard Fakunding April 12, 1945 - February 21, 2019 Of Beaufort, South Carolina. John was raised in Fresno, California. Early in life he exhibited a love of animals and scientific curiosity. As a young boy in Fresno's open fields and orchards John could be found rescuing small wounded animals. In his childhood bedroom shoeboxes filled with broken winged birds or scared baby jackrabbits were carefully tended. Earnestly instructing his younger siblings how to use an eye dropper to feed young birds he showed an early talent for teaching. John attended Bullard High School from 1960-1964 and while a high school student attended and excelled at college chemistry classes. His circle of high school buddies became lifelong friends. John graduated from Fresno State College with a degree in chemistry. He received a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of California at Davis. His career included research positions at Baylor University College of Medicine, and at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, Maryland. After retiring from NIH in 2005 John taught physiology and chemistry at the University of South Carolina Beaufort and at the Technical College of the LowCountry, Beaufort where he was known as "Dr. John." John married Patti Holloway of McLean, VA in 1983 and they enjoyed a happy married life filled with travel, family and friends. John especially loved visiting southern France and Italy. Late in life he became interested in family genealogy and through research connected with many wonderful cousins. John never met a dog he didn't love. His beloved dogs, Morgan and Virgil, visited the hospital and provided comfort in John's final hours. After a courageous 15 month battle John succumbed to cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Patti, his sisters Ann Snyder and Clare Olivares, his four nieces Sara Hansen (Jeff), Rachel Castellanos (Omar), Maddy Horstman and Kylee Horstman, grandnephews and grandniece, his dogs Morgan and Virgil, and many wonderful extended family and friends. John was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Roseanne Fakunding, and his younger brother Mark. John was a quiet man with a wry smile, a love of animals, scientific curiosity, and a generous heart to all he met. His life was defined by love, warm humor, and a calm temperament. Remember John by raising a glass or donating to a . A Celebration of Life will be held at Water's Edge United Methodist Church, 415 Sams Point Road, Lady's Island, SC on Saturday, May 18 at 2 p.m.John was a quiet man with a wry smile, a love of animals, scientific curiosity, and a generous heart to all he met. His life was defined by love, warm humor, and a calm temperament. Remember John by raising a glass or donating to a . Funeral Home ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME

